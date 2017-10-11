Kokopo-based hardware firm donates K5000 in equipment

BNBM Hardware donated K5000 worth of hardware equipment to police in Kokopo, East New Britain, over the weekend.

Kokopo BNBM branch manager Johnny Song said the police force had been working hard to maintain law and order with limited resources.

He said this would be the start of more support towards the Police Department.

The first package of materials donated by BNBM Hardware included paint, timber, a grasscutter and bags of cement at a cost of K5000 – handed over to Senior Insp Joseph Tabali, the police station commander, and staff at the Kokopo police station last Saturday.

Tabali commended business houses in Kokopo for making donations to the police.

He said the materials would be used to maintain both the police station and the cell block.

He said the main cell block was used to detain suspects from other stations in the province and needed to be renovated and extended.

Like this: Like Loading...