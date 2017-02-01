Kokopo cop facing charge

A POLICE officer is facing a charge of indecent assault for allegedly touching a woman inside the Kokopo police station.

Chief Sergeant Augustine Susuat was initially charged with assault last month.

However, this was upgraded after a submission by the police prosecution to the Kokopo District Court.

Police said Susuat should face a more serious charge because he was in police uniform when he allegedly committed the crime in the police station.

The woman had gone to the Kokopo police station last November to seek police assistance in getting her child from her husband.

The husband was living with another woman at that time.

It was alleged that Susuat took the woman into an office in the police station and sexually touched her.

The court heard that she forced her way out of the office and later lodged a complaint.

Susuat has been suspended for 21 days and will be dealt with administratively.

He is on bail.

Like this: Like Loading...