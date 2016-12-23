Kokopo holds Christmas carnival

A Christmas carnival is the highlight of the festive season in the newly-declared Kokopo city this year.

Lord mayor Diuvia Kopman said in Kokopo yesterday that the celebration was referred to as carnival because it was comprised of several activities.

These included the Christmas lighting competition, outdoor movie marathon, and live band performances.

The carnival started with a lighting competition that had closed on Friday.

Judges will assess Christmas lights in the city and declare the winners this week.

Three winners will receive cash prizes sponsored by Kokopo Vunamami Urban LLG.

The first prize is K1000, second prize is K600 and third prize is K400.

Kopman was pleases with the Christmas float organised by the locals and sponsors on Friday.

The convoy had four Santa Clauses to represent the four districts of East New Britain.

This shows the support and commitment to the people of East New Britain by the business community.”

He said the outdoor movie marathon will start on Dec 26.

