Kokopo policeman charged with unlawful touching

A POLICE officer in Kokopo, East New Britain, has been charged with assault.

Acting police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said Chief Sergeant Augustine Susuat was charged with unlawfully touching a female at the Kokopo police station.

Tabali said the women had reported the incident to the police headquarters in Ralum, Kokopo.

It is alleged that the woman went to the Kokopo police station last November seeking police assistance to get her child back from her husband who was living with another woman.

It is alleged that Susuat took her into an office and sexually touched her.

Tabali said Susuat had been suspended from duty for 21 days and was expected to appear in court this week. He is on bail.

“It is important for police officers to remind themselves everyday that the police commissioner has declared 2017 as another year of discipline,” he said.

