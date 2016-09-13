Kokopo roadside markets aimed at empowering people

ROADSIDE markets in Kokopo are helping to empower people through commercial opportunities.

East New Britain Governor and Kokopo MP Ereman ToBaining Jr said feeder roads into Kokopo and around the district had roadside markets.

“Travelling on feeder roads from Malapau to Tomavatur, Kuradui to Navunaram, one can see such markets,” he said.

“We are building these markets purposely to empower the people.

“It is in line with the province’s strategic plan to grow the local economy.”

ToBaining said such markets were convenient for farmers because they did not have to take their produce to the main market in Kokopo.

He said the 20 markets were equipped with solar lights, restrooms and water tanks.

