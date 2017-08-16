Komal calls on candidates who lost to back him

NIPA-Kutubu MP Jeffery Komal has called on the candidates who lost in the election to support him deliver services to the electorate.

He also acknowledged the challenge from 18 candidates who had tried to unseat him to represent the most populous district of Southern Highlands in Parliament.

“It is your democratic right but at the end of the day, the people have spoken and we must learn to accept that decision.

“I will be available to work with anyone who accepts my leadership to tow the line together for the good of Nipa-Kutubu electorate.

“You (candidates) may have dreams and visions; something better than I have, all we need is cooperation,” Komal said.

He urged the candidates to swallow their pride and support him to deliver services to the people of Nipa-Kutubu.

“If you have wrong intentions, then probably you won’t join the team. I need support and I am making it clear in front of counting officials, scrutineers and security personnel that I am open to everyone and need support,” he said.

He said he had delivered for the past five years and had no doubt he would deliver for the next five years as he knew how to budget money.

Like this: Like Loading...