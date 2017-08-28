Komal to fund and upgrade elementary schools in district

ELEMENTARY schools in the Nipa-Kutubu district of Southern Highlands will be funded, MP Jeffery Komal says.

He said elementary schools were in the jurisdiction of the local level governments but he decided to accommodate them under the district development plan.

“You cannot go to university or elsewhere without passing elementary schools, therefore, all elementary schools will be upgraded with infrastructure and other learning tools.”

Komal said this was one of his election promises; another was to mobilise youths so that they participated and benefited from his developmental initiatives. He said to begin with, selected youth groups within the electorate that met set criteria would be allocated K50000 beginning in 2018, as seed capital to fund their nominated projects.

Like this: Like Loading...