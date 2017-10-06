Kombo sure East Sepik issues will be addressed

THE East Sepik administration is confident that non-compliance issues will be addressed with the setting up of an Investment Promotion Authority office in the province.

Acting provincial administrator Richard Kombo was commenting on the signing of an agreement between the

provincial administration and IPA.

It will see the establishment of an IPA help desk in the provincial administration, through its commerce division, to provide IPA services.

“Businesses are flourishing in the province and there has to be some control measures in place to allow them to operate legally,” Kombo said.

“Also, we need to take in our informal sector into the formal sectors. With this agreement, we’ve got to make sure they are in compliance with the set rules, regulations and we allow the business to flourish.

“We are going through some tough economic times and this agreement will try to make sure that the people empower themselves.”

IPA acting managing director Clarence Hoot said it was an outcome of one of its programmes undertaken last year – the spot inspection and data survey.

“The agreement is one of the key programmes in the IPA aimed at building network, collaboration, cooperation and connections with other agencies and provincial administrations,” Hoot said. “So far this year, we have signed with the Madang provincial administration and Morobe provincial administration. We have interest coming from Manus, Milne Bay, New Ireland, West New Britain and West Sepik.

“We vow to provide support to the administration by way of training of staff from commerce divisions. So whatever services IPA provides at headquarters will also now be available to the people of East Sepik.”

