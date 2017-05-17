Komolong joins camp

Papua New Guinea Kapuls defender Alwin Komolong arrived in the country last week and is preparing for the national team camp which starts on May 21.

Komolong, pictured, who has been in the US on scholarship playing football and studying business administration, considers their last two OFC qualifying matches against Solomon Islands as a massive task.

“Right now I am just focused on getting back into camp and focusing is on the games coming up against Solomon Islands,” he said.

“I am not going back to the States now as I have completed my studies and graduated so I am now looking forward to give everything for my country.”

The 22-year-old spoke highly of Solomon Islands as a quality football side in the region and they would be hard to beat in the two home and away fixtures scheduled for June 9 at the Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara and then on June 13 at the PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

“We know that they (Solomon Islands) are always good side but we’ve also got our goals in mind and I think we’ve got a really good chance there, so we are just looking forward and excited.”

Komolong also raised concerns regarding his team mate, striker Raymond Gunemba, who was playing with a knee injury last weekend for his NSL club Lae City Dwellers.

“We need him (Raymond) for the game and I think he needs to rest. I mean he knows it and it’s his responsibility to take care of his body and as a team mate, I would want him to be fit and ready for our games,” Komolong said.

“It will be a big blow for the team and the country as well if you happen to lose him because we all know how important he is to the team. He is one of our top strikers in the country, but we’ll just see how it goes.”

He also spoke of his time in America, an integral part of his career in football and is willing to share his experience with his Kapuls team mates and any football player in PNG.

“In America, it’s tough but at the same time there is a lot of support if you’re part of the school so you pretty much find yourself in a good position where you can balance your studies and play your sport at the same time,” he said.

“It was very challenging in the season but I had to work hard, surround myself with good people and dedicate myself to my studies and football.

“My advice to others here in PNG is to stay in school and the opportunities will come. If you complete Grade 12 and you keep on playing, get that work ethic, believe in yourself and set your goals.”

