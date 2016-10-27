Kompaon declares intention

By ISAAC LIRI

Star para-athlete Francis Kompaon says he will make his last appearance for Papua New Guinea at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia.

Kompaon, 30, who attended a one week High Performance Sport leadership summit in Gold Coast, recently told The National that work commitments would be the only factor standing in the way of competing at the event.

“I went down there with the High Performance Sport team and saw the venues in Gold Coast, the Games Village and how preparations were going,” Kompaon said.

“We met with members of their host organising committee and all of that combined motivated me further and I think I still have what it takes to compete.”

“My body and my mind are still telling me that I will have another go at the Commonwealth Games but we’ll see how things go.

“The major challenge is my work because I have a fulltime job now so for the next couple of months and next year, I will try to balance work and training,” he said.

Kompaon, who is also the first para-athlete from PNG to win a Paralympic medal reflected on the recent High Performance Sport leadership summit that also motivated him to have one last shot in the Commonwealth Games.

“This summit gave me the opportunity as a para-athlete to bond with other athletes from other para-sports like table tennis, basketball, archery, lawn bowls and so on. The summit also gave me the opportunity to share ideas on para sport and its development in the country, and this sharing’s also motivated me to keep on running,” he said.

Kompaon’s place in PNG sports annals is assured.

The East New Briton represented PNG at the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing, competing in athletics in the 100m, T46 category.

With a time of 11.10 seconds, he finished second in the final, five hundredths of a second behind Australia’s Heath Francis.

It was PNG’s first ever Olympic or Paralympic medal, and only the second ever Olympic or Paralympic medal won by a Pacific Islander –Tongan boxer Paea Wolfgramm had won a silver at the 1996 Olympics.

He also competed in the 200m, finishing ninth overall in the heats, with a time of 23.30 seconds.

Kompaon was his country’s flagbearer at the Games’ opening ceremony, and was one of 15 competitors (out of over 4000) selected to carry the torch during the Paralympic torch relay in Beijing.

He qualified as one of two athletes to represent PNG at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, and was again selected to be his country’s flag-bearer during the Games’ opening ceremony competed in the men’s 100m and 200m T46 (the category for upper limb amputees).

Related