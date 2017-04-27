Kondra nomination stopped

DISMISSED North Fly MP Boka Kondra was prevented by police and election officials on Tuesday from filing his nomination for election in Western province, North Fly returning officer Max Paul says.

“Kondra wanted to be a candidate in Kiunga to contest the North Fly seat but we advised him that he was not eligible because he was dismissed by a leadership tribunal last year,” Paul said yesterday.

“But he insisted to file his nomination and told us that he had resigned before the decision was handed down. So we told him to come back (yesterday) after we get confirmation from PNG Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.”

Paul said that Gamato advised him not to accept Kondra’s nomination.

“So Kondra did return at 4pm today (yesterday) when I had just suspended the nomination for the day and I told him again that he cannot be nominated. So he left.”

Kondra was dismissed by a leadership tribunal last May after finding him guilty on six counts for misapplying K85,267 from his district services improvement programme funds to pay for his rental office in Kiunga, his family’s accommodation in Port Moresby and settling a personal debt.

