Konga calls on ENB to toil land

By ELIZABETH VUVU

East New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga has urged his people to go back and work the land because there is no money.

He said the people must go back to basics and work the land given the current financial situation of the country.

Konga said this at the third provincial assembly meeting at the Vunapope conference centre in Kokopo yesterday.

“The financial situation should remind us that our people have been resilient during tough times. We must work the land and get back into agriculture,” he said.

Konga said the past three months had been enlightening and thanked his assembly members for their support and loyalty to the people.

He said notable developments in East New Britain were the Kokopo sewerage project and Rabaul tuna processing facility.

He said impact projects for next year were the long-overdue provincial assembly building, New Guinea Islands referral hospital, area medical store, Vunapalading fish cannery, upgrade to secondary school status for George Brown High School and Warangoi High School and ongoing development at Boisen and Bitapaka High schools.

Konga demanded loyalty from the public service.

Policy papers endorsed yesterday were construction of East New Britain multi sports stadium, 2018 budget theme and strategies, rollout of health authority in 2018 and a joint communique on autonomy for East New Britain and New Ireland.

Like this: Like Loading...