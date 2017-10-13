Konga upset about classroom fire

EAST New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga is dismayed that a fire has destroyed two classrooms at the Kokopo Business College.

“I want the cause of the fire established and if it is a case of arson, I want those responsible answerable,” said Konga when visiting the school yesterday.

KBC senior lecturer Anthony Lilou said the double classroom building caught fire amid heavy rainfall on Monday morning.

Fortunately, only the classrooms on the first floor were burnt while the other two on the ground floor suffered minor damage.

Lilou said despite this the whole building was still not conducive to learning and this was affecting about 300 accounting and business management students.

“Even if it is caused by electrical fault, I want to know who was negligent to allow for the fault that resulted in the fire,” he said.

Provincial police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali has directed an investigate on the fire.

