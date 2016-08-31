Korave suspended

PAPUA New Guinea Hunters co-captain Adam Korave will miss Sunday’s Intrust Super Cup finals match against the Sunshine Coast Falcons after getting a two-match ban for a dangerous throw.

Offsetting that loss somewhat is winger Adex Wera returning to the side on the bench after serving a two-game ban for dangerous contact charge. Korave, who has been suspended by the Queensland Rugby League judiciary previously for similar offences, will not be available for selection until week three of the playoffs.

Hunters and PNGRFL chief executive officer Bob Cutmore said they knew after the 26-year-old back-rower was cited for a tackle that left Falcons five-eighth Alex Bishop dazed in last week’s 34-4 win in Port Moresby that he would miss the opening week of the finals.

“We knew straight away that Adam was in trouble after that tackle. He was cited and even with a guilty plea he had carry over points from previous suspensions as well,” Cutmore said.

“It’s unfortunate but that’s rugby league. We all know the rules going in, so we can’t blame anyone, we’ll just have to make do with what we’ve got.”

Centre Just Olam was lucky to escape a citing after a hit on Falcons centre Callum Klein that appeared to border on a shoulder charge – a similar tackle got him a one-match ban before the Round 25 clash.

Hunters coach Michael Marum and Olam flew to Brisbane yesterday to attend the QRL Awards tonight at the Royal International Convention Centre. Olam is a candidate for the People’s Choice Award.

Marum has kept faith in his spine with Wartovo Puara, who was a candidate for the same award last year, retaining the halfback role with Ase Boas outside him while Gahuna Silas continues in the hooking role.

Meanwhile, the Falcons coach Craig Ingebrigsten said his side were not too keen on retruning to the National Football Stadium for a second time but they had no choice.

Nevertheless the Falcons have bolstered their chances with the inclusion of Melbourne Storm players Eddie Tautali at fullback, centre Richie Kennar and prop Tui Kamikamica as well as back-rower Jye Ballinger on the bench.

Hunters: 1. Bland Abavu, 2. Butler Morris, 3. Noel Zeming (C), 4. Justin Olam, 5. Stargroth Amean, 6. Ase Boas, 7. Wartovo Puara Jr, 8. Enock Maki, 9. Gahuna Silas, 10. Esau Siune, 11. Timothy Lomai, 12. Warren Glare, 13. Brandy Peter; Reserves: 14. Adex Wera, 15. Benji Hetra, 16. Henry Wan, 17. Edward Goma, 18. Nickson Borana, 19. Watson Boas.

