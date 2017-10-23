Korean on theft charge

A Korean has been charged with stealing K282,000 worth of goods by false pretence in Lae, National Fraud and Anti-Corruption director Chief Superintendent Mathew Damaru says.

Chin Sik Son, 42 and from Busan, is on a K2000 bail and his passport has been confiscated.

Son owns a company in Port Moresby called Pako F and C Holdings.

It was alleged that in 2014, he had ordered various tyres and tube flaps totalling K282,817.68 at Kumho Tyre Mart Ltd, Voco Point in Lae. This also included the freight cost to Port Moresby. After receiving these items, he didn’t make payments despite numerous emails and fax messages.

Kumho Tyre Mart then lodged a complaint with the fraud office. Detectives arrested him in Port Moresby. He was arrested, charged and detained at the Boroko police station. He is on bail and will be taken to Lae to face the court.

