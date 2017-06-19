KoroBoro students build confidence in public speaking

SIX pupils won prizes at the KoroBoro International School public speaking contest in Port Moresby.

The contest started last year and has become an annual event.

“We introduced the initiative so each class conducts a competition within their own class and selects the finalist. The finalists then come together at the school assembly to compete to find an overall winner for each grade level,” principal Peter O’ Sullivan said.

“The advantage of the public speaking concept is that it gives all students the opportunity to express themselves in a public forum to gain valuable experience and self-confidence.”

Six students from each grade debated on a given topic.

The presenters interacted with the audience, posing questions and giving opinions with references and examples. KoroBoro has 1300 students and 200 staff.

Like this: Like Loading...