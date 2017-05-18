Kouza up against 48 candidates

LAE, one of the blue-riband seats in the country, has 49 candidates, including current MP Loujaya Kouza, contesting the election

Kouza is up against a formidable field led by respected former taxation chief, diplomat and businessman Sir Nagora Bogan.

Sir Nagora was chairman of the Tax Review Committee, which recommended sweeping changes to the country’s tax regime, which he is keen to implement by getting into government.

Like Kouza, he is from Butibam in the heart of city, and has promised sweeping changes to Lae if elected.

Sir Nagora is contesting under the National Party.

The field also includes longtime Lae businessman Sir Bob Sinclair, owner of Lae Builders and Contractors and the iconic Lae International Hotel.

Another businessman, Mathew Minape, who contested for Lae in 1997, 2002 and 2007, is hoping he will be fourth time lucky.

Yet another big businessman in Lae, Fred Wak, is hoping to hit the bonanza after coming close in 2012.

Lae’s a mixed bag featuring others such as former PNG rugby league great Steve Malum, Kamkumung landowner Hiob Awagasi, businessman John Rosso, former Police Commissioner Peter Aigilo, lawyer Seth Daniels, medical doctor Joe Garap, former police officer Giossi Labi, union leader Samuel Nalau who is the son of former Morobe governor Jerry Nalau, accountant Mala Ahi, businessman Micah Vines Parimani and local Butibam village man Michael Earley Daure.

Like this: Like Loading...