KPH to provide vendor finance

CABINET has given the green light to Kumul Petroleum Holdings to have a standby facility to assist any beneficiary wishing to use the Kroton Option, says managing director Wapu Sonk.

“This vendor finance initiative is an effort by the State to have every beneficiary given the opportunity to decide on their Kroton Option while considering the current economic climate that may make this difficult for some beneficiaries,” Sonk said.

“It is not mandatory to use (the vendor finance) and beneficiaries are able to use other sources of funds if they choose to.

“But they must tender the Option price at the time of exercising their Kroton option prior to December 31, 2016.”

He said it was basically a loan from Kumul Petroleum Holdings to beneficiary groups to allow them to purchase equity in Kroton – and indirectly the LNG.

That money is later repaid by dividends made by Kroton back to Kumul Petroleum Holding over a certain periodd of time.

