KPHL backs Team PNG with K500,000 funding

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd has is getting behind Team PNG with funding support for athletes to the upcoming games this year and next year.

The support is valued at K1 million with K500,000 going to Team PNG for the Pacific Mini Games and the other K500,000 committed to Team PNG’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games campaign next year.

President of the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee Sir John Dawanincura thanked Kumul Petroleum for the support and welcomed them onboard as part of their family of corporate sponsors.

He said with 19 days to go before the opening ceremony, the support was timely for Team PNG and the PNG Olympic Committee as they were preparing for the Pacific Mini Games in December and the Commonwealth Games in April, 2018.

The sponsorship means that Team PNG athletes and officials selected for the Pacific Mini Games will no longer be required to pay the levy fee that was imposed on them earlier.

“Kumul Petroleum’s support for Team PNG to the Pacific Mini Games and for the PNG Olympic Committee is indeed timely and a great boost during this tough economic times,” Sir John said.

“The PNG Olympic Committee sets a high standard in the way we conduct our business, and I am confident that with the support of Kumul Petroleum, we can be able to achieve our goals through a positive and complimenting partnership.

“We look forward to a strong and fruitful working relationship with Kumul Petroleum,” he said.

The sponsorship makes Kumul Petroleum a platinum sponsor of the PNG Olympic Committee giving them full partnership rights under their agreement.

“KPHL’s vision is to create value and opportunity for PNG.”

