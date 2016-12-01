KPHL duo to pursue masters degree in Spain

A GEOLOGIST and a petroleum engineer with Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited will pursue their Masters degree in Madrid, Spain from next January.

Spanish company Repsol and KPHL announced yesterday that geologist Elliona Maso and petroleum engineer Zechariah Yakap would be taking up studies in Madrid. Both had gone through KPHL’s two-year graduate development programme.

Repsol’s chief office representative for PNG David Lester said the company had made a commitment during a visit by its executive managing director Luis Cabra who met with Prime Minister Peter O’Neill last year to offer KPHL staff to attend the Masters degree in oil and gas exploration and production in Repsol’s Madrid campus.

“We are now delivering on that promise and look forward to seeing these two KPHL professionals attend our school in Madrid in January,” he said.

“We believe that investing in national talents will vastly benefit the future of Papua New Guinea’s oil and gas industry and we are glad that we can provide such opportunities to Kumul staff.”

KPHL managing director Wapu Sonk said it as important to up-skill nationals for the growing oil and gas industry in PNG.

KPHL has 16.57 per cent participating interest in US$19 billion (K59.09bn) PNG LNG project.

Like this: Like Loading...