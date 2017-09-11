KPHL gives K20,000 to Hanuabada village fire relief committee

THE Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited PNG has given K20,000 to the Hanuabada village fire relief committee.

KPHL managing director Wapu Sonk relayed the company’s sympathy to the victims of the fire at the village.

“As a corporate citizen, we have a social responsibility to the community we operate in here in Port Moresby as well as in oil and gas field areas.

“We feel obligate to help at this time of need for a lot of our people at Hanuabada village.”

Sonk said such assistance to communities across PNG had been an ongoing activity of the company, including the drought in 2015.

He said the KPHL was happy to join other corporate citizens, NGOs and individuals assisting the Hanuabada relief effort.

