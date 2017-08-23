KPHL pair return from Spain with master’s degrees

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (KPHL) is thrilled to have two of its postgraduate students return after completing their master’s programme in Spain.

Managing director Wapu Sonk, while welcoming the graduates in Port Moresby last Friday, said the company’s management was pleased to have them back from the intensive seven-month programme in Spain through a partnership arrangement with Spanish oil and gas giant Repsol.

Elliona Maso and Zechariah Yakap graduated with master’s degrees in oil and gas exploration and production from Centro Superior de Formacion Repsol (CSFR) in Madrid, Spain.

Sonk said training through partnership with internationally- renowned oil and gas companies like Repsol added value to KPHL.

The industry itself and PNG as far as skills set and industry-tailored training mattered.

Sonk acknowledged Repsol for fully paying the training cost for the two graduates and extend the gratitude to the company who was in the country not producing any oil and gas but just exploring.

“I also thank Repsol Exploration and Production executive director Luis Cabra for extending the opportunity to KPHL which subsequently benefited our graduates,” he said.

“We are very thankful for such partnership we have and KPHL is very committed to enhance the partnership going forward.”

Meanwhile, the two graduates were happy to be back at KPHL and vowed to give their best to add value to the company and the industry.

Yakap said training abroad was a dream come true with learning about different aspects of oil and gas exploration and production.

“As a petroleum engineer at Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, I look forward to using the knowledge and skills attained to further the good work of the company in

my capacity as an engineer,” he said.

Maso said that the masters programme sponsored by Repsol was one of the most exciting experiences she has ever had.

“Repsol is truly resilient given that in this current low oil and gas price environment, it still has the capacity to train young professionals from both its Repsol offices and other participating national oil companies including us

from Kumul Petroleum Holdings.”

The programme ran for seven months and engaged employees across the globe in

countries where Repsol has operations.

