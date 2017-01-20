KPMG appoints Theron its managing partner in PNG

KPMG has appointed Zanie Theron as a managing partner in Papua New Guinea with effect from Jan 1 this year.

KPMG had been operating in Papua New Guinea for more than 50 years.

Theron (pictured) has been in Papua New Guinea since January, 2006, and joined KPMG last July.

Theron is a chartered accountant specialising in external audit services although she had also been very active in the fields of advisory and internal audit services with KPMG.

“I am extremely pleased to be part of such a dynamic firm with a clear strategy for the future that I am looking forward to driving to execution,” she said.

“Quality, superior service delivery and culture is at the foundation of what KPMG Papua New Guinea offers and I am confident that with the excellent team we have in the country, we will go from strength to strength.”

KPMG thanked Peter Zabaks who had taken on the lead role of operations in 2016 and extended his contract to support the local firm.

He will continue with the Papua New Guinea practice to support Theron’s transition to the managing partner role.

KPMG is a professional service company with its headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands in Europe, and has three lines of services which included audit, tax and advisory.

Like this: Like Loading...