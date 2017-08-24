Kramer plans to fix law issues

Madang MP Brian Kramer is keen on changing the image of Madang and that will be one of the activities in his first 100 days in office.

Kramer told The National that Madang had always been the centre of crime for many years now and he wanted to work with communities

to address the law and order issues.

“My immediate plan is to address of law and order,” he said.

“Madang has gone from being known as the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ to one of the murder capitals of Papua New Guinea.

“The immediate concern is to build community committees and to address the issue of law and order, identify their social development issues.”

Kramer said a key area would be to empower women, the core centre of any family unit and community.

“Once I get on the ground I plan to actually develop our district plans based on the community plan.

“Each community will develop their plan which becomes the ward plan, then it becomes the LLG plan which then make up the district plan.

“It’s going to be a bottom-up approach or, frontline development so it’s development

through the people by the people,” he said.

Kramer believes that the government’s biggest problem is with public service so one way to address that is to train people within the community

to take ownership of what they have.

“I want to train people within the community to take ownership of the actual service delivery rather than wasting most

of that money through public service.

“We will be looking at a beautification programme. I spoke with a family member so we are going to actually carry out a full report of scoping and assessment on Madang’s current social and economic infrastructure.

“Social infrastructure in terms of schools, churches, hospitals, new clinics, economic infrastructure including road bridges, airports and ports.

“They’ve agreed to do that work because it’s our home and to avoid any issue of conflict of interest, they will conduct a pre-formulation documentation covering initial scope of work and preparing a project schedule and an estimated cost.

“That’s my initial 100 days putting a project document together – pre-documentation in terms of the scope work of addressing Madang’s infrastructure and social issues.”

