KSPA needs to change

The Kutubu Special Purposes Authority (KSPA) is a statutory and government authority that should be able to easily access development funds and grants.

However, despite the existence of the authority, people in Southern Highlands are still struggling to make a living.

There is not enough information available to the general public about how KSPA is structured or how it works. It seems that only a few people know.

It is now time for KSPA to be restructured to make it more effective and to allow the benefits to trickle down to the grassroots people.

Fenebe Ibusubu

NCD, Port Moresby

