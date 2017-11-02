Kua calls on Aust, PNG govts to keep centre running

FORMER attorney-general Kerenga Kua has urged the governments of Australia and Papua New Guinea to keep the Manus regional processing centre running until the last refugee is repatriated.

In a statement, the Sinasina-Yongomugl MP said both governments had poorly handled the issues concerning the centre.

“The Government itself is under an obligation to respect the provisions of its own constitution and the United Nations Declaration of Human rights providing for the protection and dignity of human life, irrespective of one’s status as a refugee, a prisoner or otherwise,” Kua said.

“Our government must recommit itself to engaging the Australian government to ensure that all activities in this country concerning refugees, including their custody, maintenance, safe keeping and processing of refugee status, must be done strictly in accordance with international treaties and our domestic constitution.”

Attorney-General Davis Steven recently reminded Canberra not to walk away from the centre leaving foreign nationals there.

Steven said Australia must remember that the existing regional resettlement arrangement for asylum seekers was “current, effective and binding” for both governments.

Like this: Like Loading...