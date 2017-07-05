Kua calls for review of roll cleansing exercise

THE electoral commissions of both PNG and Australia should tell the public how they view the 2015 common roll cleansing exercise, says PNG National Party leader Kerenga Kua.

He said when voting began a few days ago, many flaws were exposed across the country.

“Instances of voters who were on the 2012 roll but whose names are no longer on the 2017 roll are alarming and a real cause for concern,” he told The National.

“How can these omissions possibly happen if they have not moved or died?

“How complicated is it to add young people who have reached voting age and remove names of deceased persons from the 2012 roll?”

Kua, who was attorney-general until he was sacked by the prime minister in 2014, said his party had received reports from around the country indicating that

thousands are not on the common roll.

He said these people were greatly disappointed as they had waited five years to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

“The current state of affairs is unacceptable and the silence of the Electoral Commission in relation to reasons for missing names on the roll is inexcusable.

“What is even more troubling is the lack of ballot papers and incomplete rolls at polling locations for students and faculties at the University of PNG, University of Goroka and University of Technology in Lae.”

Kua said based on the 2017 roll, 1350 ballot papers were provided for voters at UPNG.

The students have insisted that 4000 of them were eligible to vote.

“At locations like educational institutions the roll update is crucial as students come and then go at the conclusion of their studies,” Kua said.

“The difference between 1350 and 4000 votes is too significant to brush aside.

“Emotions are running high around the nation, not just amongst students but the voting population at large, as their constitutional right to vote has been violated by the incompetence of the Electoral Commission.

“The commission must immediately advise on the process followed to cleanse the rolls in 2015 to avoid further election related unrest.”

He said that since the Australian Government via the Australian Electoral Commission supported this exercise, they could also not remain silent on the issue.

Like this: Like Loading...