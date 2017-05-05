Kudjip hospital to get government funding

KUDJIP Nazarene Provincial Hospital in Jiwaka will be the first church-run hospital to receive its operational funding directly from the national government, starting 2018.

Health Secretary Pascoe Kase made this announcement when he declared Kudjip a public or provincial referral hospital last month.

Kase said the hospital would be managed by the Nazarene Health Ministries but get funding from the government to function as a provincial general hospital.

This is great news for the hospital which has been faithfully serving the people of Jiwaka, Western Highlands and PNG through quality health services for the last 50 years.

Kase said the hospital has always been transparent and responsible in reporting to the Department of Health about the use of its church health services grants from the department.

“It has always been very responsible in its management of funds and tried to meet national health standards and health care targets,” he said.

“Government considers it as an important partner and wants to continue that partnership. Through the public-private partnership arrangement, we want to recognise their operations in the budget to continue to do what they do best.”

Hospital administrator Dr Scott Dooley said they have not yet been included in the 2017 budget planning to be a provincial hospital.

Dooley said it is just a matter of time before it became a fully fledged provincial hospital.

“We still need more clinical space, more staff and more equipment. So of course this is still good news, the hospital should have increasing ways to address these needs and over time this should increase our capacity.”

