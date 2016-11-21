Kudos commissioner

THE Electoral Commissioner must be commended for the election notice advising its officers to be honest with people. Can the PNGEC engage an independent search team to verify all business deals your officers are conducted before you drain all you budget? We have seen all business deals that election officers conducted are seen to be fraudulent. While the Electoral Commissioner is adamant that he will deliver a successful election, all efforts must be made to avoid mistakes of the past.

SSY, Via email

