Kudos to you Lae office for move on PMVs

I WOULD like to commend the Lae Traffic Registry and police for their recent actions to take un-roadworthy vehicles off the road, especially PMV buses. The PMV owners only want to make money and do not want to follow simple traffic rules and regulations.

Some of the owners complained that the authorities should have warned them and the public before carrying out the operation (The National, April 11) which only shows that they are living the past.

Shame on them.

They make a lot of money, providing a service which is unsafe to the users.

They are endangering the lives of the people.

Their buses should be impounded for good.

The drivers also often misbehave, teasing and shouting at young women that they see as if they own the road.

Whenever there is a traffic jam, they will try to squeeze their way through to get ahead.

I suspect that some of them do not have licences or even know how to read road signs.

I urged the police not to release the impounded vehicles and to impose tougher penalties on the operators.

Lae city looks cleaner with those buses off the road and there is no crowding or congestion at the bus stops.

Travelling Public, Lae

