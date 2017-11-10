Kuk aiming to help Orchids rise

By MELTON PAIS

Oil Search PNG Orchids’ new inclusion Amelia Kuk aspires to work with the team and give her best during their rugby World Cup campaign later this month.

The 21-year-old from Mount Hagen, Western Highlands, said she was humbled when she learnt that the Orchids management had named her in the squad.

“I told myself that I would give the best for my team and my country as it’s the first national women’s squad to take part in the World Cup challenge,” Kuk said.

She admitted being emotional when playing for the Australian Jillaroos against her own national team in the Prime Minister’s 13 curtainraiser in September.

Kuk moved to Australia in 2008 in pursuit of education.

She is studying paramedics and nursing at the Queensland University of Technology and will complete the course at the end of this year.

She started playing union in 2013 and made the PNG Palias squad in the sevens version of the game.

She switched codes in 2016 and this is her second year playing rugby league. Apart from rugby league and union, she also plays touch football.

Kuk, who stands at 170cm and weights around 70kg, said she was honoured to be selected into the Orchids side. She plays in the centres and fullback back positions.

Fixtures: Nov 16 – PNG v ENG; Nov 19 – PNG v Canada; Nov, 22 – PNG v NZL.

