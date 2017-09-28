Kuk happy for Orchids

FOR Ipswich Brothers and Australian Jillaroos star Amelia Kuk, last Saturday’s historic clash against the Papua New Guinea Orchids held much greater importance than what was reflected in the final score.

Up against an Orchids team which only formed this year, the world number one-ranked Aussies were always expected to be too strong for their hosts at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

But for PNG-born Kuk, the inaugural match between the 2017 World Cup co-hosts was most significant for the message it sent to the home fans in the crowd.

“(The PNG team) were wearing ‘Strong men respect women’ on their jerseys; a message the Orchids wanted to get across to the people of PNG about domestic violence,” Kuk said.

“It was about being aware of what a healthy relationship is.

“For those girls to come out and play against the top team in the world was a big deal.

“They played their hardest, and with a lot of pride and passion.

“It was an eye-opener for the crowd, to see women taken seriously in rugby league.

“I’m so proud of the Orchids, they’re paving the pathway and creating history.

“The platform they have built and standard they have set is high.”

Australia won 42-4. – Queensland Times

