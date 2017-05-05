Kuk revives her passion

AFTER learning of her ineligibility to play rugby for another three years, Amelia Kuk was distraught.

She had returned from her country of birth, Papua New Guinea, after vying for the Olympic qualifiers in 2015 with the national women’s rugby team, the Palais.

With the eligibility rules, she had to wait another three years before being able to represent Australia.

Her aspirations to play rugby again hit a brick wall and it was coming to the dregs of her sporting career when she found light at the end of the tunnel.

Within a year of switching codes to rugby league, Kuk immediately made leaps and bounds and before she knew it, she was named in the Jillaroos side for the Auckland 9s earlier this year.

In the recent team announcement for Anzac test against the New Zealand Ferns, Kuk was again on the team and describes it as an ‘incredible feeling’.

“Yeah, it’s an incredible feeling to pull on the green-and-gold jersey.

“I made my debut for Australia at the Auckland 9s and it was an emotional experience for me because I have only dreamt about that moment.

“However that was 9s and this time its 13s so I will putting on my first test match jersey, which is another milestone for me, so I am very privileged and honoured to be in this camp heading to Canberra.

“My family is proud of me.

“But to me, this sport was a personal achievement in which I worked very hard and trained to get to where I am though it’s good having my family behind me, supporting me and encouraging me to aim higher,” Kuk said.

She started playing rugby for the University of Queensland in 2013 in the 15s format and then transitioned to the shorter version, eventually making her debut for PNG Women’s Rugby 7s in 2014 and donned her last jersey for PNG in Oct 2015, where they fell short of qualifying for the Olympics in the Oceania 7s.

“During that time I had also found out that I made the train-on squad for the Wallaroos, which is the Australian women’s 15s side, however due to me playing for PNG, I wasn’t able to attend any camps as stated in the World Rugby regulations.

“Once you put on one country’s jersey, you would have to sit out three years before you are eligible for another.

“This made it difficult for me to continue playing rugby

“But playing league brought back the spark in me and reminded me why I love playing rugby.

“It brought back my passion.”

The Jillaroos debutant said it was a few of her friends who were really supportive who pushed her to stay in league.

“I guess they saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself so I am very blessed to have such amazing friends and family in my life.

