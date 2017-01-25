Kukipi health centre in Gulf to get three new workers

THREE more health workers will be joining the Kukipi health centre staff in Malalaua, Gulf.

The decision was reached after a board meeting on Monday at Malalaua station to either close or downgrade the health centre because there were not enough staff members. Tuaripi council of chiefs chairman Fred Eovo said: “Health workers come in but leave the health centre because of poor facilities and living environment.

“Improved facilities will boost staff morale and bring in more skilled staff into the province,” he said. “We are now calling on our Members of Parliament to put more funding into the health sector and improve the facilities to bring in more health workers.

“The governor, two Members of Parliament as well as the local level government president should pump in more money into improving the health facilities.”

Eovo said the health extension officer at Kukipi had left his post and the people suffered for more than a month.

During Monday’s meeting the acting provincial health director, Mathew Pok convinced the officer to return to the health centre.

“We now agreed that the community would take full care of the properties and the staff and the health sector would provide the logistics and human resources,” Pok added.

Eovo lauds Pok for the decision.

