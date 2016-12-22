Kulang pays off racing dues

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister and Kundiawa-Gembogl MP Tobias Kulang has allocated K100,000 to meet expenses in the Mt Wilhelm road race held in October.

The money was earmarked to settle outstanding debts owed to service providers by the organising committee.

Organising committee chairman Paul Komba thanked Kulang for the funds as many service providers were left wondering whether they would be paid.

Komba said the money would be used to settle accommodation providers, those who maintained the race stations, the sign board writers, the awareness team, Mt Wilhelm Tourism Police and others who provided the grandstand at Kagesuglo airstrip for presentations at the conclusion of the race.

“I am satisfied that the 2016 race was completed successfully without any major incident, now the money is made available for service providers to be paid. Our thanks to Kulang,” Komba, who was the head coach of the PNG athletics squad of in the 2015 Pacific Games, said.

