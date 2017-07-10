Kulang slams false allegations

ELECTION candidates and those responsible for disseminating false information or making allegations regarding the electoral processes should be punished, Minister for Culture Arts and Tourism Tobias Kulang says.

Kulang is the incumbent Kundiawa-Gembogl MP.

He claimed that candidates contesting against him alleged that he attempted to bring extra ballot papers into the counting centre.

“How can we bring in extra ballot papers? Candidates, who are making such baseless allegations, are the ones who failed to do well at the polls,” Kulang said.

“They are acting childishly, they are the ones who should be held responsible for inciting violence and making allegations.”

Kulang said a new breed of leadership would play key roles in the development process of PNG, everyone had to take ownership of the electoral process.

“I applaud the Electoral Commission staff, polling officials, the security force and the people of Kundiawa-Gembogl for a peaceful polling,” he said.

“I congratulate the provincial elections steering committee under the chairmanship of provincial administrator Joe Kunda for being spot-on to correct mistakes and address concerns.”

He said his Mt Wilhelm local-level government Ward One polling station received 600 fewer ballot papers compared with the common roll, shortfalls are everywhere.

There were claims that 1000 ballot papers pre-marked for Kulang were smuggled into the centre on Thursday.

Kulang denied the allegations and urged candidates to come forward and produce evidence of the pre-marked ballot papers.

“These allegations are only allegations without merit started by candidates,” he said.

