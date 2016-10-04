Kulang thanks PM for supporting tourism

TOURISM Minister Tobias Kulang has thanked Prime Minister Peter O’Neill for openly recognising tourism as a key economic driver in the future.

O’Neill said last Thursday oil and gas would one day be gone and the country should develop the tourism industry to become the mainstay of the economy – with agriculture – into the future.

Kulang said he appreciated the Government’s stand on tourism which it should follow through with appropriate funding to stimulate the growth.

“The industry requires a dedicated infusion of K100 million each year to create meaningful growth,” Kulang said.

“Apart from funding, appropriate policy and legislative realignment are urgently required to facilitate the desired growth in the sector.”

He said there are issues with costs subsidisation, emigration, tax concession, customs, quarantine and a host of other issues that require careful review and realignment.

“No one has taken careful consideration as to how this industry was going to evolve over time,” Kulang said.

“And as a result, our policies and legislations are limiting and hampering growth in the sector.

“We need smart bureaucrats who will think outside the box and are in tune with developments in the sector around the world.

“They must understand the market and move with current trends and development because tourism is a key to economic growth.”

