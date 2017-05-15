Kulang welcomes O’Neill’s decision

By HELEN TARAWA

MINISTER for Tourism, Art and Culture Tobias Kulang has welcomed the Government’s decision to extend Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meetings to provincial towns and cities.

“It is welcome news to PNG because it gives us a unique opportunity on the ground for us to showcase the diverse cultures and beauty of our nation.

“Apec presents us one golden opportunity to display this country to the rest of the world.

“I take the cue from the announcement by the prime minister that there may be opportunities for visits by delegates from Apec to other centres apart from Port Moresby and I welcome this.”

Kulang said Port Moresby did not depict the complete picture of PNG and did not represent the 22 provinces and the entire country.

Like this: Like Loading...