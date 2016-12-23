Kuman thanks supporters

Education Minister Nick Kuman has thanked all stakeholders for supporting the Government to achieve some of its goals in another successful academic year despite budget cuts.

Kuman said: “We ended the 2016 academic year on Friday and it is my great pleasure to thank all the students, teachers, parents, guardians, boards of management, governing councils, provincial education authorities, donor agencies, church education agencies, PNG Teachers’ Association, non-governmental organisations, the Department of Education and everyone who has contributed to another successful academic year.”

He said success would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment and support from the Government to fund policies that his ministry was implementing.

These include the tuition fee-free policy, standards-based education, teacher training and technical vocational education and training (SBE).

“Since 2012, the Government has spent over K3 billion on more than 10,000 schools from elementary to vocational and Flexible Open and Distance Education, Inclusive Education Resource Centers and permitted schools,” he said.

“The Government is committed in giving priority to this key policy to ensure that every child receives a quality education in spite of the financial difficulties being faced.”

Kuman said it was introduced to relieve the school fee burden.

“Therefore, this government has ensured that the outcome-based education curriculum model was phased out and replaced with a standards-based education system.”

Kuman said since 2015, a total of 23,7736 elementary teachers in all provinces had been trained to teach SBE starting next year.

“We expect to have the new syllabus, teachers guides and English kits in school for full SBC at the elementary level in 2017,” he said.

“It will take four years to see the complete implementation of the curriculum from elementary.”

