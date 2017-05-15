Kumul charged

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League is faced with a situation which could seriously tarnish its reputation after a Kumuls player was charged by Sydney police following an incident after the Pacific league test on May 6.

PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka confirmed the incident last Thursday but would not comment who the player was or give any details.

It is believed, however, that the incident was of a sexual nature and a complaint was lodged by a female with local police in Campbelltown. This was done after the team had left Sydney last Sunday (May 7).

A two-sentence press release by the PNGRFL gave little information away other than to confirm the matter was in fact before a NSW court.

“The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) has been advised of an incident involving a PNG Kumuls player in Australia,” the statement said.

“The matter is before the courts and as such, PNGRFL will be making no further comment until the matter is finalised.”

The player charged is one of the Hunters contingent that was part of the Kumuls team that beat the Cook Islands 32-22.

The PNGRFL is in contact with the NSW Police and the matter will require the player to appear in court for mention at some point in the following weeks.

It is understood that the player has been stood down from the Hunters squad and his court costs would be covered by the PNGRFL.

Tsaka, who is in Fiji, nor the PNGRFL through chief executive Reatau Rau have added any more information on the incident.

There have been no reports on the incident in the Australian media or from the NRL and ARL who organised the representative weekend.

