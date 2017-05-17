Kumul prop in court

KUMULS prop Henry Wan will appear in a Sydney courthouse today to answer to a charge brought against him after the May 6 Pacific test.

Wan, whose identity was not revealed by the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League, after news of the arrest of a Kumuls player surfaced in the week after the test match against the Cook Islands, did not travel back with his national teammates and instead stayed back as NSW police carried out their investigation into an incident involving a woman.

It is believed the nature of the charge is sexual and the 25-year-old has been stood down by the Hunters and the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League while his case is before the Australian judicial system.

The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League in another brief statement released yesterday confirmed Wan’s court appearance but did not give any further details.

In fact the statement was almost incidental as the Papua New Guinea Hunters regular team announcement for the weekend’s Intrust Super Cup round 11 away fixture against the Ipswich Jets at the North Ipswich Reserve.

“Papua New Guinea prop forward Henry Wan Noki has been overlooked for selection this week because of a police matter being dealt with in Australia,” the statement from the office of PNGRFL chief executive officer Reatau Rau, read.

“And until this matter has been dealt with, there will be no further comment.”

Kumuls coach Michael Marum has acknowledged the matter involving Wan but declined to comment saying the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League would look after all media statements on the matter.

Wan, who has been one of the Hunters most consistent forwards so far this season, has been replaced by Wellington Albert in the front row.

It is understood that Wan’s future with the Hunters and his representative prospects hang in the balance as the outcome of the court case.

Meanwhile, the Hunters flew down south for their round 11 game.

