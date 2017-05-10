Kumuls can surprise at World Cup, Page says

KUMULS prop Luke Page believes Papua New Guinea can be the surprise packet of the World Cup later this year after producing a disciplined display to down the Cook Islands.

The Kumuls were impressive in their 32-22 victory last Saturday afternoon, in which Burleigh Bears front-rower Page delivered a typical blue-collar performance across 51 minutes.

“It was always going to be tough against the Cook Islands, they’re always big and strong and the PNG boys are pretty short and solid so it was a really good win,” Page said.

“It was unreal. That is the second year in a row now (winning a test in Australia) so looking good for the World Cup,” the 26-year-old said.

“We’ve got three home games (against Wales, Ireland and USA in Port Moresby) – it will be a massive stage to play on.

“Plus we’ll have guys like Nene Macdonald and David Mead for the World Cup so hopefully that’ll put a spring in our step. Hopefully we do good for the country.”

Page revealed Kumuls mentor Michael Marum had given him a simple role to dismantle the Cook Islands pack: “Run hard and tackle hard”.

He said Marum, who also coaches the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup, had made a noticeable impact to the national side’s fortunes. – Gold Coast Bulletin

