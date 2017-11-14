Kumuls coaching staffer John Wilshere

By HENRY MORABANG

STARLAND Dragons are the champions of the 2017 Telikom Pennants Golf challenge.

Conceding only three losses, the Dragons played strongly throughout the nine-month long competition to win the title.

Sponsored by the TST Group of Companies, the Dragons who comprised some seasoned golfers including deputy governor of BPNG Benny Popoitai, Nelson Gabriel, Barry Tan, David Tan and Andy Ng, proved the most consistent side over the season.

DHL came second following a one-hole play-off edging out QPR and Eda Ranu after both finished on 56 points apiece. QPR finished third.

Margaret Mackinnlay’s team, Bank South Pacific finished fourth with a 55.5 gross, More Than Oil scored 52.5 points and Scal and Mirupasi were tied on 51.5 to complete the top six.

The bottom six were Constantinou Group (48.5), AP Engineering (47.5), LJ Hooker (43.5), Kumho Tyres (43), Maachan Tigers (39) and Ela Motors on 31.5 points.

Starland Dragons representative David Tan, on behalf of the new champions, thanked all the teams for taking part in the challenge.

He also extended his gratitude to Telikom PNG Ltd for sponsoring the exciting club-versus-club challenge.

Telikom corporate sales manager Kevin Malai thanked the 12 teams for participating.

He said since taking over the sponsorship from Ela Motors in 2012, Telikom has invested a substantial amount of money in supporting the tournament plus helping out on the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club course.

The golf tournament has taken place on the third Sunday of each month since March.

Telikom PNG marketing manager Bibian Barreng said the pennants was a good competition amongst the teams and club members, saying the tournament was a success this year.

