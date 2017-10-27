Kumuls out to get even

KUMULS coach Michael Marum’s unblemished record in charge of the national rugby league team will be tested by a determined Welsh side tomorrow.

Marum, who is 2-0 as coach after taking over from Mal Meninga last year, has guided the side to wins over Fiji and the Cook Islands so far but faces what is perhaps the second best side from the British Isles.

But the 44-year-old is not resting on his laurels saying the expection was high and the local fans would want nothing less than a win at the Oil Search National Football Stadium by 5pm tomorrow.

“We’re focused on playing good football. We’re not worried about what the Welsh will bring. If we play well then we should come out on top,” Marum said of his side who are favoured at home.

“They’ve beaten us three times over the years, all in the UK, and it’s time to change that.

“We’re doing this for the country and the fans”

Sports vice-minister Wesley Raminai echoed Marum’s sentiments while welcoming coach John Kear’s side at a recpetion at the British High Commission on Wednesday.

“We welcomed the Welsh and made them feel at home as hosts and they’ve seen that PNG is not as bad a place as people say,” Raminai said.

“We’ve never beaten them so Saturday is hopefully when we get some revenge.”

Marum confirmed that five-eighth Ase Boas would play boosting the side’s hopes while prop Wellington Albert would be included on the bench at the expense of one of the hookers.

PNG Kumuls: 1 David Mead (c), 2 Justin Olam, 3 Kato Ottio, 4 Nene Macdonald, 5 Garry Lo, 6 Ase Boas (vc), 7 Watson Boas, 8 Stanton Albert, 9 Wartovo Puara Jr, 10 Luke Page, 11 Rhyse Martin, 12 Rod Griffin, 13 Paul Aiton; Reserves: 14 Kurt Baptiste, 15 Willie Minoga, 16 James Segeyaro, 17 Enoch Maki, 18 Lachlan Lam, 19 Stargroth Amean, 20 Wellington Albert.

Wales Dragons: 1 Elliot Kear 2 Rhys Williams 3 Michael Channing 4 Andrew Gay 5 Reagan Grace 6 Courtney Davies 7 Matt Seamark 8 Craig Kopczak (c) 9. Steve Parry 10 Philip Joseph 11 Rhodri Lloyd 12 Ben Morris 13 Morgan Knowles; Reserves: 14 Matty Fozard 15 Sam Hopkins 16. Ben Evans 17 Chester Butler. 18. Josh Ralph 19 Dalton Grant 20. Christian Roets 21 Matthew Barron.

