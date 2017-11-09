Kumuls may face England in quarters

THE PNG Kumuls are expected to face England in the quarterfinals of the Rugby League World Cup in Melbourne on Nov 19, judging from the results of group matches so far.

The national team faces the US Hawks on Sunday in the final Group C match, after defeating Wales 52-8 and Ireland 14-6 in the past two weeks.

The last time the Kumuls reached the Cup quarterfinals was in 2000 where they lost to Wales 22-8 in Widnes, England.

A win over the Americans will see PNG cement top spot in Pool C and face Pool A’s runner-up England in the quarters.

Coach Michael Marum has opted to rest several key men, most notably vice-captain and playmaker Ase Boas.

He has handed 19-year-old Lachlan Lam his first test opportunity, partnering Watson Boas in the halves.

