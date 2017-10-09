Kumuls need more forwards

With only four NRL experienced players in the Kumuls squad, how can we expect them make the quarterfinals?

Tonga and Samoa have named NRL stars who are playing well this year, like Jason Tamalolo, Andrew Fufita, Josh Papali and Michael Jennings.

I personally disagree with the current Kumuls squad. As you look closely at it, you see four hookers, more than seven backs who occupy the spots of heavy forwards.

Can the national selectors see and analyse the selection criteria set in place by the Australian Rugby League for the Kangaroos?

For the Kumuls to compete against the other teams in the rugby league World Cup we need more forwards for both defence and attack.

Sanja Phil Ipu, Unitech

Like this: Like Loading...