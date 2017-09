Now that the Hunters are playing so well, we should turn them into Kumuls and let them play for Papua New Guinea in the World Cup this year.

If we can’t do that then we should at least pick most of the Hunters so they make up at least 75 per cent of the Kumuls squad.

This is the World Cup and we need to pick our best players and stop using the trial-and-error system we usually have.

Brenson Moli Kaupa

Diehard PNG Kumul sapota

Ragamuga 6-Mile Dump

