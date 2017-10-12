Kumuls need support now

THE Kumuls squad has been picked, and according to the administrators, it is the best yet.

I agree, although I had my views and aired them in this newspaper a month ago, the squad has been selected, finalised and needs our undivided support regardless.

There is no point in crying over spilt milk. We can’t change it now; we can only change the way we think about it and give our Kumuls the support they so much deserve in the next three weeks. And if God willing, another one or even two more weeks after.

Go the Kumuls!

Nasilla,

Aroma Coast

Like this: Like Loading...