Kumuls part of tourney

By JACK AMI

FOUR former Papua New Guinea Kumuls are in charge of the Port Moresby West squad for the Kavo Cup at Iokea village in Malalaua, Gulf, today.

Veterans Bob Ako has tasked Tuksy Karu and the Kouoru brothers Gideon and Joshua to be technical staff to lead the crocodiles to the rural village.

Another former Kumul Haoda Kouoru, will mastermind the Ihu unit in their debut in the event.

Ako was based in Mount Hagen and played for Hawks while Karu and the Kouoru brothers were stars on Port Moresby former glamour team West. Ako is now president of West.

Team manager Raymond Aru said that West’s potential players were competitive but they were not underestimating the unknown rural talent in Gulf.

Defending champions and hosts Iokea Tei Kariko with the inclusion of former Isapea flyer and Cairns Fassi Ferns Pipi Kilori are all fired up to defend the crown.

Like this: Like Loading...