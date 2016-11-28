Kumuls to play lead up games

By JACK AMI

THE Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League board has strategic plans in preparations for the Kumuls and Raggianas to play two trail matches in the lead up to the 2017 World Cup.

PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka said PNG Hunters coach Michael Marum would take a team to play France.

Tsaka said that the Raggianas would play a Queensland Rugby League women’s side as their lead up to the Women’s World Rugby League Cup in Sydney.

He said this was a wonderful opportunity for the men’s and women’s national teams to top calibre opoosition in the build up to the World Cup.

Tsaka said that the PNGRFL had signed a participation agreement for the country’s national sides to play in a 14-team (men) and six-team (women) competition at the World Cup.

“As we are all aware, the Kumuls will play in Port Moresby and Raggianas in Sydney,” Tsaka said.

“For our women’s side, it will be their first World Cup or international fixture.

He said PNG had a good chance of making the semifinals of the women’s competition.

